Prachanda Faction Expels Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli From Party 

The dissident faction has alleged that Oli breached the party discipline and is liable to expulsion from the party. It had earlier relieved him from the post of party chairman.

According to Pampha Bhusal, leader of the dissident faction, Sunday's meeting decided to expel Oli even from the general membership, accusing him of violating the party statutes.

"He (Oli) is not even an ordinary member of the party now," Bhusal said.

The faction had earlier asked Oli to furnish, within three days, an explanation why no action should be not taken against him for anti-party activities.

The faction had handed over this notice to the Prime Minister's residence. However, Oli did not respond to the letter.

Sunday's meeting also reviewed the protest programme and discussed a new protest plan.

The faction had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, terming the move unconstitutional and undemocratic.

