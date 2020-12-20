Nepal PM Oli Recommends Dissolution of House of Representatives

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday, 20 December, recommended dissolution of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament at an emergency Cabinet meeting, reported news agency IANS.
Quoting Nepal’s Energy Minister Barshaman Pun, the Kathmandu Post said that “Today’s Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament.”
The recommendation to to dissolve the House came two years prior to its term. It will now be forwarded to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for approval and effect.
(With inputs from IANS, Himalayan Times and Kathmandu Post)
Published: undefined