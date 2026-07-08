PMO Directs Vigilance On El Nino Impact And Monsoon Preparedness

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The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) convened a high-level meeting on 7 July 2026 to assess the potential impact of El Nino on India’s monsoon, agriculture, and other key sectors. The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, included secretaries and senior officials from over 15 ministries. The PMO directed that the overall situation be continuously monitored, with special attention to vulnerable districts, and called for close coordination with states to enable timely remedial action if required.
According to The Indian Express, the review covered the progress of the kharif season and examined the possible effects of El Nino on various sectors of the economy. Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) presented data on rainfall up to 7 July 2026, noting a delay in the onset of the monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. The IMD also indicated that a weak to moderate El Nino is expected during July and August.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Centre stated that the country’s rainfall deficit had narrowed to 12 percent, with the first week of July witnessing above-normal monsoon activity. The PMO asserted that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall, referencing recent data and trends. The meeting specifically reviewed preparedness measures for the kharif season and the broader economy in light of these developments.
As highlighted by The Hindu, IMD officials provided an update on the status of monsoon coverage across the country and discussed the potential impact of El Nino. The rainfall deficit had decreased, and above-normal monsoon activity was recorded in the first week of July. The IMD clarified that while there was a delayed onset of the monsoon in several states, the overall rainfall situation had improved, and the risks associated with El Nino were being closely monitored.
“Director General of Meteorology updated on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino. There was delay in onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The first week of July has shown above normal monsoon. Weak to moderate El Nino is expected in July and August,” the PMO said in a statement.
Coverage revealed that the PMO’s review included an assessment of the progress of the kharif season, with a focus on ensuring that preparedness measures are in place to address any adverse effects of El Nino on agriculture and related sectors. The PMO emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and proactive coordination with state governments.
Officials noted during the meeting that recent updates from the IMD indicated a reduction in the rainfall deficit and improved monsoon activity, despite earlier delays. The PMO reiterated that the impact of El Nino would be closely tracked, and that timely interventions would be implemented as necessary to mitigate risks to vulnerable districts and sectors.
Continuous monitoring and assessment were underscored as details emerged from the meeting, with the PMO instructing all relevant ministries and agencies to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving weather patterns and their potential economic implications.
“The overall situation should be continuously monitored and the impact of the monsoon/delayed monsoon on vulnerable districts must be assessed in coordination with states so that remedial action can be taken up when necessary,” the PMO stated.
Sectoral preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination were also discussed following reports from the meeting, with the PMO directing that all necessary steps be taken to safeguard agricultural output, infrastructure, and the broader economy from potential disruptions linked to El Nino and monsoon variability.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.