Ask Tough Questions, But Allow Govt to Answer: PM Modi Ahead of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 19 July, said the Opposition must ask tough questions, but allow the government to answer as well.



Addressing media persons in the Parliament premises just ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, the prime minister said, "I would like to urge all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses, but should also allow the government to respond in a peaceful environment."



He said that this will boost democracy, strengthen people's trust, and improve the pace of development.



Modi also stated that most of the members were vaccinated and requested all of them to follow COVID-19 protocol in both the Houses.



He expressed hope that every issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against it would be discussed during the session.