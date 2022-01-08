PM Modi's 'Security Breach': Senior Police Official of Ferozepur Transferred

Hans was among seven IPS officers and two PPS officers who were transferred.



Meanwhile, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team investigating the breach of security reached the spot on Friday to find out the reasons that led to the prime minister's cavalcade remaining stranded on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.



As per the MHA statement, around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala near Ferozepur, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The prime minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the prime minister.



Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, in a report submitted to the Centre, said that an FIR has been lodged in the incident and the state government has formed a two-member panel to probe the lapses.