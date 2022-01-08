PM Modi's 'Security Breach': Senior Police Official of Ferozepur Transferred

A "major security lapse" had occurred during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab, as per the Home Ministry.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Just hours ahead of the election model code of conduct was to come into force, the Punjab government on Saturday, 8 January transferred Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans, who was caught in the eye of the row over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hans was among seven IPS officers and two PPS officers who were transferred.
Meanwhile, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team investigating the breach of security reached the spot on Friday to find out the reasons that led to the prime minister's cavalcade remaining stranded on the flyover for 15-20 minutes.
As per the MHA statement, around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala near Ferozepur, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The prime minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the prime minister.
Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, in a report submitted to the Centre, said that an FIR has been lodged in the incident and the state government has formed a two-member panel to probe the lapses.
Tewari is learnt to have shared the details pertaining to the sequence of events that unfolded on Wednesday, official sources said.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve all the records in connection with the prime minister's visit to Punjab, and also asked the state and central committees to refrain from conducting inquiries till Monday, when it will take up the matter again.
