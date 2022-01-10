PM's Security Breach in Punjab: Lawyers Receive Call Against SC Taking Up Case

A "major security lapse" had occurred during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab, as per the Home Ministry.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Several Supreme Court advocates on Monday, 10 January, claimed to have received an international call with a recorded message asking the apex court not to help the Central government by taking up a case connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab last week.
The recorded message added that the top court did not do enough with regard to killings of Sikh community members during the 1984 riots.
A police complaint has been filed in this regard by advocate Deepak Prakash.
"The said callers have claimed themselves to be a group from the United Kingdom and are calling from untraceable numbers +447418365564 which are registered under the name of “Likely Sales”. Copies of the call proof and screenshots are being attached herewith this complaint. The said callers have categorically stated as follows “What did the SC do for the 1984 riots.. nothing,”" the complaint stated.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, in a tweet, said: "The audio sent by the "Sikhs for Justice USA" to AORs in the SC must be treated with circumspection. The audio could be a hoax motivated by publicity or to blur the trail to the guilty. But since it contains a veiled threat to SC judges/AORs the NIA must investigate it forthwith."
Speaking to news agency IANS, Shivaji M Jadhav, president of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, said one of the executive members of the association has received the call. People familiar with the development said the recorded message also claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's passage last week.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up a committee headed by a former top judge to probe the PM's security breach in Punjab.
(With inputs from IANS.)