PM's Security Breach in Punjab: Lawyers Receive Call Against SC Taking Up Case

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, in a tweet, said: "The audio sent by the "Sikhs for Justice USA" to AORs in the SC must be treated with circumspection. The audio could be a hoax motivated by publicity or to blur the trail to the guilty. But since it contains a veiled threat to SC judges/AORs the NIA must investigate it forthwith."

Speaking to news agency IANS, Shivaji M Jadhav, president of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, said one of the executive members of the association has received the call. People familiar with the development said the recorded message also claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's passage last week.