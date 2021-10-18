Petrol and Diesel Prices Unchanged on Monday After 4 Consecutive Days of Hike

Diesel prices have increased on 19 out of the last 24 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.95 per litre in Delhi.



With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier.



Petrol prices had maintained stability since 5 September but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week and this week given a spurt in the product prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on 16 of the previous 20 days taking up its pump price by Rs 4.65 per litre.



Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $85.7 a barrel now. Since 5 September, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.