Fuel Price Hike Paused After 5 Consecutive Days of Rise

The price hike of petrol and diesel paused on Monday after increasing for the last five days to reach their highest-ever levels across the country.
The price hike of petrol and diesel paused on Monday, 25 October, after rising for the last five days to reach their highest-ever levels across the country.
Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 107.59 a litre, while diesel prices also stood at Sunday's level of Rs 96.32 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
In Mumbai too, where petrol prices had reached Rs 113.47 per litre and diesel to Rs 104.47 a litre, the highest among all metros, there was no further hike in the retail rates on Monday.
The fuel prices remained static on 18 and 19 October, but increased for a fourth straight day by 35 paise per litre previously before again rising for five consecutive days from 20 to 24 October.
Diesel prices have now increased on 24 out of the last 31 days, taking up its retail price by Rs 7.80 per litre in Delhi.
Petrol prices had maintained stability since 5 September but oil companies finally raised pump prices last week. The rates increased on 21 of the previous 27 days taking up the pump price of petrol by Rs 6.40 per litre.
(Edited for clarity.)