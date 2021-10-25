Fuel Price Hike Paused After 5 Consecutive Days of Rise

The price hike of petrol and diesel paused on Monday, 25 October, after rising for the last five days to reach their highest-ever levels across the country.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 107.59 a litre, while diesel prices also stood at Sunday's level of Rs 96.32 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai too, where petrol prices had reached Rs 113.47 per litre and diesel to Rs 104.47 a litre, the highest among all metros, there was no further hike in the retail rates on Monday.