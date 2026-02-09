PCB Officials Meet ICC Over India Boycott of T20 World Cup Match

advertisement
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is under increasing pressure to reverse its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup Group A match against India, scheduled for 15 February 2026 in Colombo.
According to Hindustan Times, a two-member ICC delegation, including Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Associate Members’ representative Mubashir Usmani, met with Naqvi in Lahore to discuss the boycott. During the meeting, Naqvi raised concerns about the Asia Cup incident where Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, and requested ICC intervention to prevent similar occurrences in future matches.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the ECB has formally urged the PCB to reconsider its decision, highlighting the financial repercussions for all stakeholders if the marquee match does not proceed. The ECB reminded the PCB of past support, stating, “The Emirates Cricket Board reminded the PCB of how they were there to help out when Pakistan really needed it. The India-Pakistan match generates revenue for all stakeholders, and nobody wants to see major revenue go away.”
Further coverage revealed that Naqvi set three conditions for ending the boycott: an increase in Pakistan’s annual ICC funding, resumption of bilateral cricket series with India, and assurance that players will observe customary handshakes in future matches. The PCB also requested a larger share of revenue from the India-Pakistan contest, citing the match’s significant financial impact.
Stakeholders from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also participated in the discussions, with BCB chief Aminul Islam seeking monetary compensation and hosting rights for a future ICC event. Analysis showed that the ICC has not made any official commitments regarding these demands but assured both PCB and BCB that their concerns would be presented to the ICC Board.
“Both the PCB and BCB put forward their concerns. Mohsin Naqvi urged the ICC to step in and ensure that no scenes like those at the Asia Cup are repeated. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the conduct of the game and that handshakes should take place,” a source to Hindustan Times stated.
Financial implications remain a central issue, as reporting indicated that the cancellation of the India-Pakistan match would result in substantial losses for broadcasters, the ICC, and co-host Sri Lanka. SLC has also reminded the PCB of its support during previous crises, urging Pakistan to reciprocate by participating in the match.
The ICC has warned the PCB of possible sanctions if the team fails to take the field, as details emerged about the invocation of the Force Majeure clause by the PCB, which the ICC rejected on the grounds that the match is at a neutral venue and Pakistan is already playing other matches in Sri Lanka.
Resolution of the standoff now depends on the outcome of the meeting between Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with an official announcement expected only after government approval. The situation remains fluid, with all parties awaiting a final decision in the coming days as negotiations continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.