HC Junks CBI Plea Against Chidambaram Being Allowed to Inspect Seized Docs

Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 10 November, rejected a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging an order that allowed to inspect the documents, which were seized during the investigation, by the accused persons in INX Media Pvt Ltd, including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.



A single bench of Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed the CBI's plea seeking to set aside a special judge's 5 March order that allowed the inspection of documents kept in the record room by the accused persons or their advocate.



"The petition is dismissed," the Court said.

Earlier, the judgment in the matter was reserved on 27 August this year. Advocate Anupam S Sharma appeared on behalf of the CBI while senior counsels Sidharth Luthra, Pramod Kumar Dubey, and Siddharth Aggarwal represented the Chidambarams.