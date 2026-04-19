'Distress Rather Than National Address,' Opposition Slams PM Modi’s Speech

As highlighted by Scroll, opposition leaders described the Prime Minister’s address as a political speech “full of mudslinging and outright lies.” They argued that the bill was primarily about delimitation, not women’s reservation, and accused the government of attempting to redraw the electoral map for political advantage. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas stated, “No prime minister had ever used an address to the nation to criticise and target the Opposition in this manner.”