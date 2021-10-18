'Cannot Cut Corners': WHO Awaits More Covaxin Information Before Final Call

Further, the WHO tweeted that “the timeframe for the WHO Emergency Use Listing procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for WHO to evaluate the vaccine’s quality, safety, efficacy and its suitability for low- and middle-income countries.”

Thus, as per the organisation, once the information provided by Bharat Biotech addresses all questions raised by them, the WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will conclude their assessment. They will then take a call on whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to India’s indigenous COVID-19 jab Covaxin.



Earlier, in September, the WHO had said that the process of assessing Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is underway and a decision regarding its emergency use listing (EUL) will be made in October.