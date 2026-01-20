Nitin Nabin Elected Unopposed As BJP’s Youngest National President

advertisement
Nitin Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bihar, has been elected unopposed as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The announcement followed the conclusion of the nomination process at the party headquarters in New Delhi, with Nabin being the sole candidate.
He succeeds JP Nadda and, at 45, becomes the youngest leader to hold the post. The formal takeover is scheduled for 20 January 2026, with senior party leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.
According to Hindustan Times, Nitin Nabin’s nomination was supported by 37 sets of papers, including endorsements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and outgoing president JP Nadda.
As reported by Financial Express, Nabin’s political roots are in Patna, Bihar, where he has served as an MLA since 2006. He belongs to the Chitraguptavanshi Kayastha community and has declared assets of approximately Rs 3.1 crore. His nomination was backed by leaders from multiple states, reflecting broad organisational support.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the BJP’s process for appointing its president is rooted in consensus, with no elections held for the post since the party’s formation. The Parliamentary Board finalises the candidate, and the decision is ratified by the National Council. Nabin’s elevation continues the party’s tradition of uncontested leadership transitions, emphasising unity and centralised decision-making.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the nomination process was completed on 19 January 2026, with all sets of papers found valid. Nabin’s appointment follows his tenure as the party’s national working president, a role he assumed in December 2025. He has previously held ministerial positions in Bihar, including portfolios for Roads, Urban Development, Housing, and Law and Justice.
Further details indicate that Nabin’s leadership is seen as a generational shift within the BJP, with his background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the party’s youth wing contributing to his organisational credentials. He has played a key role in preparing the party for upcoming state elections and is expected to oversee a major organisational reshuffle.
Nabin’s family has a longstanding association with the BJP, as coverage revealed. His father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a four-time MLA and a senior party leader in Bihar. Nabin’s own political career began after his father’s death, and he has since maintained an unbeaten record in assembly elections.
His educational background includes studies at St. Michael’s High School in Patna and CSKM Public School in New Delhi, as details emerged. Nabin is married with two children and has held key organisational roles, including National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and in-charge responsibilities for Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.
“Connecting the last person to development schemes and keeping alive a family-like bond with workers—these are the two areas we are actively working on,” Nabin said, reflecting on his leadership approach.
The BJP’s constitution requires the president to have at least 15 years of party membership and support from at least 20 members of a state’s electoral college, as analysis showed. Nabin’s unopposed election and broad support from senior leaders and state units underscore the party’s emphasis on consensus and continuity at the national level.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.