Nitin Nabin Elected Unopposed As BJP’s Youngest National President

Nitin Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bihar, has been elected unopposed as the new national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The announcement followed the conclusion of the nomination process at the party headquarters in New Delhi, with Nabin being the sole candidate.

He succeeds JP Nadda and, at 45, becomes the youngest leader to hold the post. The formal takeover is scheduled for 20 January 2026, with senior party leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.