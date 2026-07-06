NIA Names Hafiz Saeed In Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet

advertisement
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Pahalgam terrorist attack case, formally naming Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused. The attack, which occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. The NIA submitted additional evidence against Saeed and other accused linked to the terror network in a special court in Jammu.
According to Amar Ujala, the supplementary chargesheet alleges that Hafiz Saeed was involved both personally and as the leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), in orchestrating the attack. The NIA presented these findings to the court, expanding the scope of the investigation to include additional conspirators and operational details.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the process of designating individuals as terrorists in India is governed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The law empowers the central government to add individuals to the Fourth Schedule if there is credible evidence of their involvement in terrorism, following a proposal from intelligence agencies and subsequent review by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Recent amendments to the UAPA, as coverage revealed, allow for the designation of individuals, not just organisations, as terrorists. This change was implemented to address situations where individuals could continue terror activities under different banners even after an organisation was banned. The law also provides for the attachment of properties acquired from the proceeds of terrorism.
“Merely declaring an organisation as a terrorist organisation will not stop the individuals behind it and not designating them as terrorists, would give them an opportunity to circumvent the law and they would simply gather under a different name and keep up their terror activities,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated during the UAPA Amendment Bill debate.
The NIA’s supplementary chargesheet in the Pahalgam case comes after a series of counter-terror operations. Further details indicate that, following the attack, Indian security forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the destruction of multiple militant bases.
Legal experts note that the process for challenging a terrorist designation under UAPA includes the right to appeal before the Ministry of Home Affairs and, subsequently, an independent review committee. However, the burden of proof lies with the government, and the process is non-judicial, relying on intelligence corroboration and ministerial approval.
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, subsequent actions by Indian authorities included retaliatory strikes on Pakistani military installations and the implementation of a ceasefire proposal after bilateral discussions. The situation escalated tensions between the two countries, leading to heightened security measures and diplomatic engagement.
“The law requires that NIA take prior permission from the respective State DGP to attach the proceeds of terrorism, which delays the process as often such properties are in different States,” a Home Ministry official explained regarding operational challenges under UAPA.
As the case progresses, analysis showed that the inclusion of Hafiz Saeed in the chargesheet aligns with India’s broader strategy to target both organisations and individuals responsible for terrorism, aiming to close legal loopholes and strengthen counter-terrorism enforcement.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.