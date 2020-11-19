Pak Court Gives Hafiz Saeed 10 Years in Jail in Two Terror Cases

A Pakistan court has awarded a 10-year jail term to suspected Mumbai attack mastermind and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror cases, reported PTI.
A court official reportedly told PTI:
“The anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Thursday sentenced four leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa, including its chief Hafiz Saeed, in two more cases.”
According to NDTV, Hafiz Saeed, along with his two aides – Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid – have been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years each. His brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki has reportedly been sentenced to six-months of imprisonment.
Hafiz Saeed has been accused of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and is the founder and leader of the Islamist terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is wanted in India and is referred to as a "global terrorist" by both the United Nations (UN) and the United States (US), and, the US placed a $10 million bounty on his head.
According to NDTV, Saeed was arrested in Pakistan in July, 2019 in connection with terror-financing cases.
Previously, in February, Hafiz Saeed and some of his aides were convicted and sentenced to 11 years in a terror-financing case, reported NDTV.
He is presently lodged in a high security jail in Lahore.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
Published: 19 Nov 2020,04:25 PM IST