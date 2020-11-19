Pak Court Gives Hafiz Saeed 10 Years in Jail in Two Terror Cases

In February, Hafiz Saeed and some of his aides were convicted and sentenced to 11 years in a terror-financing case.

According to NDTV, Hafiz Saeed, along with his two aides – Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid – have been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years each. His brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki has reportedly been sentenced to six-months of imprisonment.

More About Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed has been accused of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and is the founder and leader of the Islamist terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He is wanted in India and is referred to as a "global terrorist" by both the United Nations (UN) and the United States (US), and, the US placed a $10 million bounty on his head.



According to NDTV, Saeed was arrested in Pakistan in July, 2019 in connection with terror-financing cases.

Previously, in February, Hafiz Saeed and some of his aides were convicted and sentenced to 11 years in a terror-financing case, reported NDTV.



He is presently lodged in a high security jail in Lahore.