Delhi: Multi-Storey Building Collapses In New Seemapuri, Rescue Underway

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A multi-storey building in New Seemapuri, North East Delhi, collapsed around 3:30 p.m. on 7 October 2026. Emergency services responded promptly, with fire tenders and police arriving at the scene. Several individuals, including the building owners, are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are ongoing, and some people have already been rescued and sent to hospitals. The area remains congested, and traffic has been diverted to facilitate emergency response.
According to The Hindu, the front portion of the four-storey building, measuring approximately 225 square feet, collapsed in the afternoon. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 3:30 p.m. and immediately dispatched fire tenders to the site. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed that while some individuals had been rescued and sent to hospitals, two to three people were still suspected to be trapped under the debris.
As reported by The Indian Express, the incident occurred behind a fish market in the Seemapuri area. Four fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation. The situation is developing, and authorities are continuing their efforts to locate and assist those who may still be trapped.
Eyewitnesses stated that local residents managed to rescue four to five people before emergency services arrived. Statements from the scene indicated that some individuals were given CPR and transported to hospitals by bystanders. One resident mentioned, “Police came after half an hour. There is a child still trapped and some have been rescued by people and sent to hospitals. I have given CPR myself. Two to three people have been sent to hospital.”
Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the collapse. Coverage revealed that some locals attributed the incident to cracks that developed after tremors from an earthquake in Uttarakhand the previous night. However, authorities have stated that the actual cause will be determined following a thorough investigation.
“It’s a four-storey building measuring 225 square feet. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking... rescue operation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid the Seemapuri area due to heavy congestion and ongoing rescue efforts. Further details indicated that traffic movement was affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura, and adjoining roads. The advisory requested that people refrain from stopping, parking, or gathering near the site to ensure clear passage for ambulances and rescue vehicles.
Rescue teams continue to search for survivors, and authorities have not released the total number of people present in the building at the time of the collapse. Reporting indicated that updates will be provided as the situation develops and more information becomes available.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.