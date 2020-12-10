New Central Vista Parliament: PM to Lay Foundation Stone Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation and perform bhoomi pujan for a new Parliament building on the Central Vista in the national capital on Thursday, 10 December.
The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi and Hardeep S Puri, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.
The bhoomi pujan and the laying of the foundation stone will begin at around 1 pm. A ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1:30 pm. The prime minister will address the gathering at 2:15 pm.
The existing Parliament will be converted into an archaeological asset of the country – fitted, reportedly, to provide functional spaces for Parliamentary events.
The structure will complete 100 years in 2021 and was constructed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, who were responsible for the planning and construction of the city of New Delhi. It took six years to complete and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time.
The new Parliament will cost Rs 776 crore, according to the CPWD’s application for environment clearance for the building.
But the cost of a new Parliament is not just financial. 194 trees will also be cut in the construction of the new Parliament. According to the CPWD’s application for environment clearance, there are 326 trees currently at the proposed project land. Apart from other vegetation, 194 trees will be cut or transplanted. The application also mentions plans to plant 250 trees to make up for the loss of trees during construction.
The new Parliament will be larger than the existing building. It will have space for 900 MPs – with 800 MPs for Lok Sabha and 100 MPs for Rajya Sabha – and enough space for a joint Parliament session of 1,350 MPs.
According to a presentation given by Bimal Patel, director of HCP Design, the new Parliament will also have a separate lounge for MPs, a VIP lounge, and office space for MPs.
Under the proposed new Parliament building, the space available to MPs will increase to 60cm by 60cm, with enough space for a desk and with each bench seating two MPs.
Around 200 dignitaries, including Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Secretaries Ambassadors/High Commissioners will attend the function, which will also be webcast live.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new Parliament building in New Delhi.
"I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista," the chief minister stated in a letter to the PM.
The Supreme Court on 7 December allowed the central government to go ahead with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Central Vista site while noting that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the spot.
The apex court has expressed its discontentment with the way in which the ceremony was being conducted before the court had ruled on the case, but still allowed it to proceed.
