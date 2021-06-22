Yoga Originated in Nepal, Not India: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Nepal caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on 22 June claimed that Yoga originated in Nepal and not in India.

While addressing a program held at his residence Baluwatar, he said, “Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions,” news agency ANI reported.

Oli also claimed that Indian experts have been hiding facts about it. He was quoted as saying, "India that exists now wasn't there in the past. India was like a continent or a sub-continent," reported ANI.