NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak, CBI Probe Ordered

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on 3 May 2026, following confirmed allegations of a paper leak. The exam, which saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates across India and abroad, will be re-conducted on dates to be announced. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with a comprehensive probe into the incident. All candidates’ previous registrations and exam centre choices will be retained, and examination fees will be refunded.