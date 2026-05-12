NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak, CBI Probe Ordered

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on 3 May 2026, following confirmed allegations of a paper leak. The exam, which saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates across India and abroad, will be re-conducted on dates to be announced. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with a comprehensive probe into the incident. All candidates’ previous registrations and exam centre choices will be retained, and examination fees will be refunded.
According to Hindustan Times, the NTA confirmed that no fresh registration will be required for the re-exam, and all fees paid for the May 2026 cycle will be refunded. The agency stated that the decision was made to uphold the integrity of the examination system and to protect the interests of students.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the paper leak was linked to a “guess paper” containing over 120 questions identical to those in the actual exam, which was circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram before the test. The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group is investigating the leak’s origins, and several individuals have been detained for questioning.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, this is the first time the NTA has cancelled the NEET-UG in its entirety due to malpractice. Previous incidents, such as the 2024 paper leak, led to partial re-tests but not a full cancellation. The NTA cited the need to maintain public trust in the examination process as the primary reason for this unprecedented step.
“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly,” the NTA stated.
Further details indicate that the NTA will announce the revised examination dates and admit card schedule through official channels. Candidates are advised to rely solely on these updates and disregard unverified information circulating on social media.
Political reactions have intensified following the cancellation. Statements from opposition leaders have criticised the government, highlighting the mental and financial stress faced by students and their families due to repeated examination irregularities.
In the aftermath, student groups and parents have called for stronger safeguards and reforms to ensure transparency and prevent future breaches. The cancellation is expected to delay the medical admission process nationwide, affecting the academic calendar for first-year students.
“Many students may now have to revise their preparation strategy and continue studying for an extended period until the new examination date is announced,” coverage revealed.
Analysis showed that repeated incidents of malpractice have eroded trust in the NEET-UG process, prompting calls for systemic reforms and enhanced security measures in national-level entrance examinations.
The NTA has reiterated that all future communications, including the re-exam schedule and admit card issuance, will be made exclusively through its official channels as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.