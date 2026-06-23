'I Cannot Do Anything': 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in UP

A 19-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Chaupariya Kanchanpura village in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide on 23 June 2026. The student, identified as Chanchal Bharti, was found unconscious at her home by family members and was declared dead at the district hospital. She had recently appeared for the NEET retake examination on 21 June. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.