BJP+ Nears 100 Seats in Assam; Gaurav Gogoi Loses, Congress Routed

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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has established a commanding lead in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Early results indicate the NDA is ahead in a significant majority of the 126 constituencies, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set for a second consecutive term. High-profile opposition leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, are trailing in key seats. Voter turnout exceeded 85 percent, reflecting robust public participation.
According to Hindustan Times, the NDA is leading in 94 seats, while the Congress-led alliance trails with 28 wins. Himanta Biswa Sarma is positioned to continue as Chief Minister, and Gaurav Gogoi has lost the Jorhat seat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami. The Election Commission began counting votes at 8 am, with the process closely monitored across the state.
As reported by The Hindu, the NDA is leading in 99 out of 126 constituencies, surpassing the majority mark of 64. BJP candidates are ahead in 80 seats, with alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leading in nine and ten seats, respectively. Congress is leading in 23 seats, and Raijor Dal in two. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading in Jalukbari, while Gaurav Gogoi trails in Jorhat.
Coverage revealed that the BJP is set for a third consecutive term in Assam, with exit polls and early trends consistently favouring the NDA. The state witnessed a single-phase poll on 9 April, and the counting process has been peaceful, with significant security arrangements in place.
As analysis showed, the Assam results are part of a broader national trend, with the NDA performing strongly in multiple states. The Assam outcome is seen as a key indicator ahead of the 2029 general elections, with the BJP consolidating its position in the Northeast.
“Himanta Biswa Sarma is set for his second term as CM as trends show a major NDA win in the Assam Assembly election 2026,” the Election Commission data indicated.
Reporting indicated that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), an NDA partner, is leading in 10 out of 15 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BJP is ahead in three BTR seats, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leads in one. The BPF’s resurgence follows its victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in 2025, and the party has rejoined the NDA after a period of realignment.
In the early rounds, trends confirmed that major opposition leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, Akhil Gogoi, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, were trailing in their respective constituencies. Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition, was behind in Nazira, while Akhil Gogoi trailed in Sibsagar. These results reflect a challenging election for the opposition.
Constituency-wise details as published show that the BJP has secured victories in key seats such as Jalukbari (Himanta Biswa Sarma), Dispur (Atul Bora), and Jorhat (Hitendra Nath Goswami). Other notable winners include Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) in Sibsagar and several United People’s Party Liberal candidates in the BTR. The Congress and AIUDF have managed to win seats primarily in central and western Assam.
“The key parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others,” the Election Commission stated.
Voter turnout in Assam exceeded 85 percent, with female participation slightly higher than male. Further updates highlighted that the NDA’s performance in the Bodoland region was pivotal, as the BPF and BJP together dominated the seat tally in this autonomous area.
In summary, final tallies are expected to confirm the NDA’s third consecutive term in Assam, with Himanta Biswa Sarma retaining his position as Chief Minister and the opposition facing significant setbacks across the state.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.