'Larger Public Sentiment': NCP Talks Sunetra Pawar as Dy CM After Ajit’s Death

Following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on 28 January 2026, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is actively considering Sunetra Pawar, his wife and current Rajya Sabha member, for a significant role in the state government.
Senior party leaders have initiated discussions on her possible induction as Deputy Chief Minister or as a state minister, reflecting strong public sentiment and internal party consensus for her leadership.
According to Hindustan Times, senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal stated that there is a clear demand from the public for Sunetra Pawar to be given ministerial responsibility. Party sources indicated that meetings involving Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Sunil Tatkare have taken place with Sunetra Pawar to discuss succession and political strategy.
Internal consultations are ongoing, with coverage revealed that senior party leaders are expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the proposal and the future roadmap of the Mahayuti government. The NCP’s working president, Praful Patel, is anticipated to play a leading role in steering the party during this transitional period.
On the question of a possible merger between the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), reporting indicated that discussions are likely to be deferred for now, though backchannel talks had been ongoing since the municipal corporation elections.
