NCERT Withdraws Class 8 Textbook, Apologises Over Judiciary Chapter

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has withdrawn its recently published Class 8 social science textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Part II),” following controversy over a chapter discussing corruption and systemic challenges within the Indian judiciary. The withdrawal was accompanied by an unconditional and unqualified public apology from NCERT, and the textbook is no longer available in print or digital formats.
According to The Hindu, the Supreme Court of India initiated suo motu proceedings after taking note of references to “corruption” in the judiciary within the textbook. The court questioned NCERT’s initial response and directed the immediate withdrawal of the book, prompting NCERT to issue its apology and confirm the book’s removal from circulation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on the publication, reprinting, or digital dissemination of the textbook. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could result in contempt proceedings. NCERT was also instructed to submit detailed records of the committee responsible for approving the chapter.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the controversial chapter, titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society,” discussed issues such as corruption at various levels, structural limitations, and the backlog of cases in Indian courts. The chapter cited data indicating that the Supreme Court had approximately 81,000 pending cases, High Courts had about 6.24 million, and district and subordinate courts accounted for nearly 47 million pending cases.
Coverage revealed that the Supreme Court found the content to be “offending” and stated that it could undermine the institutional authority and dignity of the judiciary. The court clarified that the proceedings were not intended to stifle legitimate critique but expressed concern that exposing students to a “biased narrative” could create permanent misconceptions about the judiciary’s role.
The NCERT’s official statement read: “The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available.”
In the aftermath of the ban, reporting indicated that NCERT requested all individuals and organisations in possession of the textbook or related materials to return them to the Department of Education in Social Sciences or the Publication Division at NCERT’s headquarters in New Delhi. NCERT also urged that any digital content related to the chapter be deleted from social media and other platforms.
The Supreme Court’s order, as details emerged, included show-cause notices to the NCERT director and the school education department secretary, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated. The court emphasised the “serious consequences” and “everlasting impact on independence and autonomy of the judiciary” that such content could have.
The court stated, “Exposing students in their formative years to a biased narrative could engender permanent misconceptions.”
NCERT reiterated its commitment to maintaining high standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content in its public apology. The council expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and appreciated the understanding of all stakeholders involved in the matter.
