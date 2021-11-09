'Told Him About the Harassment': Wankhede's Kin Meet Maharashtra Governor

"We informed him of the kind of harassment we are facing, threats we are getting from various quarters, and the allegations levelled against us. The Governor advised us to exercise restraint," Kranti Redkar later told media.



She said the Governor also said that the guilty would be punished in this fight between truth and falsehoods, and thanked him for boosting the family's morale.



A major political war is raging in the state since the past over four weeks after Wankhede raided an alleged rave party aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on 2 October and nabbed several youngsters including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.