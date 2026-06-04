Muzaffarpur: Hospital ICU Fire Leaves Multiple Dead, Probe Underway

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A fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, early on 4 June 2026. The incident resulted in at least three to four fatalities, with several patients rescued and shifted to other hospitals. The blaze was brought under control after a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the hospital’s response.
According to The Observer Post, the fire erupted around 3:55 am on the fifth floor of Prasad Hospital, leading to panic among patients and staff. Fire department officials stated that the blaze quickly spread through the ICU, filling the area with thick smoke and complicating rescue efforts. Approximately 20 to 24 patients were present in the ICU and adjacent critical care units at the time of the incident.
As reported by Hindustan Times, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after an extensive operation. Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed at least three deaths, with further details on injuries and damage still awaited. The exact number of casualties is being verified as some patients remain in critical condition.
As The Indian Express stated in an article, the fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the ICU. Several patients were rescued and shifted to other facilities. The firefighting teams brought the blaze under control, and officials are continuing to assess the situation. The District Magistrate confirmed three deaths and noted that a technical investigation is underway to determine the precise cause.
Initial reports indicated that around 13 to 15 patients were being treated in the ICU at the time of the fire. Family members shifted the rescued patients to other hospitals. The hospital management stated it is cooperating with authorities, and legal action is being undertaken as part of the inquiry.
District officials have identified the deceased as Krishnandann Prasad Singh (76), Geeta Devi (63), Uday Kumar (57), and Shashank (30), with three from Muzaffarpur and one from Sheohar district as coverage revealed. The Bihar government has announced ₹4 lakh ex gratia compensation for the families of each deceased victim. The state health department has ordered a detailed inquiry, and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has expressed grief over the incident.
“Around 13 patients were in the ICU when the fire broke out. A detailed investigation has been ordered, and action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen.
Rescue teams broke open doors and windows to evacuate trapped patients, and nearly a dozen fire tenders were deployed as further details emerged. Some relatives of patients have accused the hospital administration of negligence, alleging that staff members were absent or fled during the fire. Authorities are recording statements from family members and hospital staff as part of the ongoing probe.
Officials noted that the casualty toll could rise as the condition of several rescued patients remains unknown according to updates. The fire comes amid renewed concerns over fire safety standards in healthcare facilities across the country.
“We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control, and necessary legal action is being undertaken,” a senior official stated.
Authorities have assured strict action following the investigation, with the District Magistrate and senior health officers monitoring the situation on the ground as officials confirmed. Critically injured patients are being treated in nearby hospitals, and the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a full technical investigation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.