Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: Light Showers Expected till 25 June

Financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to expected to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, 22 June. As per an update (2 AM, 22 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, light to moderate showers are expected in city and suburbs for next 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon hit the financial capital Mumbai on 9 June. The city witnessed some really intense spell of rainfall during this time. However, according to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive only light to moderate showers till 25 June.