Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Amid Landslides, Rail And Road Chaos

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On 6 July 2026, relentless monsoon rains triggered multiple landslides and flooding across Maharashtra, leading to the complete closure of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Rail services between Mumbai and Pune were suspended, and authorities issued advisories urging citizens to avoid travel between the two cities. Emergency services responded to incidents of structural damage, waterlogging, and casualties in affected regions.
According to Financial Express, heavy overnight rainfall caused a major landslide and structural damage on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, forcing its closure along with the old highway. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 70 kmph. Authorities suspended traffic on both highways and advised citizens to postpone travel until further notice.
As reported by Deccan Herald, a landslide in Pune’s Patan village resulted in one fatality and two missing persons after a house was buried under debris. The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day due to the severe weather, and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed 13 rain-related deaths in the region over the preceding days.
As highlighted by Scroll, the landslide blocked the “Missing Link” section of the expressway, with debris obstructing the carriageway between the tunnel and the cable-stayed bridge. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that efforts to clear the debris were ongoing, but continuous rainfall and gusty winds were hampering progress. The incident led to widespread criticism regarding the expressway’s construction quality and safety measures.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, the IMD’s red alert prompted the closure of schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Raigad. The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority advised private offices to implement work-from-home policies, while non-essential government staff were granted a half-day. The Central Railway cancelled 22 trains, including major intercity services, and local train services faced significant delays.
“Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies,” police advisories stated.
As further coverage revealed, a concrete slab collapse at the entry point of the Missing Link section intensified scrutiny over the expressway’s resilience. Although traffic was not completely suspended at the collapse site, vehicles moved slowly as authorities assessed the damage. The incident followed recent criticism over potholes and construction quality on the newly opened stretch.
Analysis showed that both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old highway were closed in both directions, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation urging citizens to avoid travel. Train services between Karjat and Khopoli were suspended due to ballast washout and landslides in the Bhor Ghat section, affecting all three railway lines and leading to widespread cancellations and diversions.
Restoration work was underway as officials confirmed that helplines had been activated at major stations to assist stranded passengers. Passengers were advised to check train status before travelling, and additional services were cancelled or diverted as the situation developed.
“Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division,” Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila stated.
Flood-like conditions and road damage were also reported in Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting alternate routes between Pune and Mumbai as details emerged. Authorities closed the Pune-Kolad Road after a section caved in, and the Alandi Municipal Council shut all bridges over the Indrayani River as a precaution. Public advisories urged residents to avoid riverbanks, closed bridges, and non-essential travel until further notice.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.