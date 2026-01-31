Mira Nair And Bill Gates Named In Latest Epstein Files Release

advertisement
Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are among the individuals named in the latest release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice. The files, comprising over three million pages, include emails, images, and videos, and were made public as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The release is the largest to date and includes references to numerous high-profile figures from various sectors.
According to Hindustan Times, Mira Nair is mentioned in an October 2009 email sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein. The email references an afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse for Nair’s film "Amelia," and lists attendees including Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos, Jean Pigozzi, and Nair herself. The inclusion of names in the files is not an indication of wrongdoing.
As reported by The Indian Express, Bill Gates is referenced in draft emails attributed to Epstein from 2013. These drafts allege that Gates engaged in extramarital sexual relations and sought to handle personal matters discreetly. A spokesperson for Gates has categorically denied these claims, describing them as "absolutely absurd and completely false."
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the email mentioning Mira Nair was sent in the early hours of 21 October 2009.
Coverage revealed that the files contain unverified and disputed claims, with the Department of Justice cautioning that inclusion in the documents does not imply any criminal conduct. The Gates allegations, in particular, are based on emails attributed to Epstein, and Gates’ representatives have rejected their veracity.
“A spokesperson for Bill Gates strongly rejected the assertions contained in the documents, calling them ‘absolutely absurd and completely false.’”
Analysis showed that the list of names in the new files includes not only Nair and Gates but also Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Melania Trump, and others. The files were released with significant redactions to protect sensitive information related to victims.
The files also document extensive communications between Epstein and other influential individuals, as reporting indicated, but the context and content of these communications vary widely. Many references are based on emails, event guest lists, or unverified public tips.
The Department of Justice has stated that the release aims to provide transparency while safeguarding the privacy of victims and individuals not accused of any crime. The files continue to be scrutinised for further details and context as details emerged.
