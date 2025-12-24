'Trump Travelled 8 Times With Epstein, Once With a 20-Yr-Old': New Release Says

advertisement
A new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein was released by the US Department of Justice on 23 December 2025, revealing numerous references to former President Donald Trump. The files include flight records indicating that Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, a detail that has intensified scrutiny over his past associations with the convicted sex offender.
According to The Hindu, the documents also contain a handwritten note allegedly from Epstein to Larry Nassar, which includes a crude reference to Trump. The note suggests a shared "love of young, nubile girls," although the Justice Department has since labeled this letter as fake, stating it was postmarked three days after Epstein's death.
The Indian Express reported that the flight records show Trump was accompanied by Ghislaine Maxwell on four of these flights. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking operations.
“Records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported,” stated a January 2020 email from a federal prosecutor.
In addition to the flight records, the BBC highlighted that the new documents include emails discussing potential co-conspirators in Epstein's case, with at least ten individuals mentioned. The Justice Department has faced criticism for the extensive redactions in these documents, which some lawmakers argue protect powerful individuals associated with Epstein.
Trump's name appears more frequently in this release than in previous batches, as noted in the Indian Express. The documents also include media clippings referencing Trump, but the Justice Department has emphasised that being mentioned in these files does not imply any wrongdoing on his part.
In a statement, the Justice Department defended Trump, asserting that some documents contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” made against him. The Hindustan Times reported that Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, claiming he distanced himself from the financier years before Epstein's death.
Despite the controversies surrounding the released documents, Trump has expressed concern that individuals who “innocently met” Epstein could have their reputations damaged.
As the investigation continues, the Justice Department is expected to release more documents in the coming days, which may provide further insights into Epstein's network and the individuals involved. The Hindustan Times noted that former President Bill Clinton has also called for the release of all remaining files, suggesting that the current disclosures may not be comprehensive.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.