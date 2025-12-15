Messi Mesmerises Fans in Delhi; Fog Delay Leads to Cancellation of Meet With PM

advertisement
Lionel Messi's arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India Tour was delayed on 15 December 2025 due to adverse weather conditions. His flight from Mumbai was held up by dense fog, which severely impacted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in the cancellation of 61 flights and the diversion of five others. Messi was originally scheduled to land at 10:45 am but arrived at approximately 2:30 pm instead, leading to the cancellation of a planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a four-day visit to Oman, Ethiopia, and Jordan according to The Indian Express.
Upon his arrival, Messi proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel for a meet-and-greet session with select guests. His final engagements included an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he was expected to participate in a celebrity football match and a music concert reported by Deccan Herald.
In anticipation of Messi's visit, the Delhi Police implemented heightened security measures across the city. A multi-layered security plan was established, focusing on crowd management and traffic regulation, especially in light of the chaotic scenes that occurred during his previous event in Kolkata. Police deployed additional personnel and set up multiple security rings around the stadium the publication said in its report.
The police also advised the public to use public transport to reduce congestion around the stadium. Traffic restrictions were put in place, with designated parking areas identified for vehicles. Entry to the stadium was strictly regulated, requiring valid passes for attendees the report noted.
The Kolkata event saw fans expressing frustration over their inability to see Messi, resulting in a rampage that caused significant damage to the Salt Lake Stadium. Following this incident, the Calcutta High Court is set to hear petitions seeking a transfer of the investigation to central agencies the publication further reported.
As Messi's Delhi event approached, the excitement among fans was palpable, with many eager to catch a glimpse of the football superstar. The event at Arun Jaitley Stadium was expected to draw large crowds, necessitating the extensive security measures put in place by the authorities the news report said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.