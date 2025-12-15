Messi Mesmerises Fans in Delhi; Fog Delay Leads to Cancellation of Meet With PM

Lionel Messi's arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India Tour was delayed on 15 December 2025 due to adverse weather conditions. His flight from Mumbai was held up by dense fog, which severely impacted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in the cancellation of 61 flights and the diversion of five others. Messi was originally scheduled to land at 10:45 am but arrived at approximately 2:30 pm instead, leading to the cancellation of a planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a four-day visit to Oman, Ethiopia, and Jordan according to The Indian Express.



Upon his arrival, Messi proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel for a meet-and-greet session with select guests. His final engagements included an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he was expected to participate in a celebrity football match and a music concert reported by Deccan Herald.



In anticipation of Messi's visit, the Delhi Police implemented heightened security measures across the city. A multi-layered security plan was established, focusing on crowd management and traffic regulation, especially in light of the chaotic scenes that occurred during his previous event in Kolkata. Police deployed additional personnel and set up multiple security rings around the stadium the publication said in its report.