MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Allegations Over Karachi Terror Attack

advertisement
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has categorically rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking India to the recent terror attack in Karachi. The MEA described the claims as baseless and without evidence. The Karachi attack, which targeted the Sindh Rangers compound, resulted in the deaths of four Pakistani soldiers and several attackers. Indian officials reiterated that such accusations are an attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s internal security challenges.
According to Hindustan Times, the Karachi attack began with an explosives-laden vehicle ramming into the Sindh Rangers’ building, followed by armed militants entering the compound and engaging in a prolonged gun battle. The attackers were identified as members of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Indian authorities have maintained that there is no credible evidence to support Pakistan’s allegations. Coverage revealed that Pakistani security forces responded swiftly, sealing off the area and neutralising the attackers after a 90-minute confrontation.
Pakistan’s government has repeatedly accused external actors of involvement in domestic terror incidents. However, official statements from Pakistani authorities have so far only confirmed the identity of the attackers as local militant groups, with no direct evidence linking India to the incident.
“Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve,” said an MEA spokesperson in response to similar allegations in the past.
In the aftermath of the Karachi attack, security was heightened in the city and surrounding areas. Further details indicated that the Sindh Rangers, along with special security units, managed to contain the situation and prevent further casualties.
India’s MEA has consistently urged Pakistan to focus on addressing the root causes of terrorism within its borders. Statements from officials have emphasised that unfounded allegations do not contribute to regional stability or counter-terrorism efforts.
“We urge the government of Pakistan to take credible, verifiable action against terrorist groups operating from its soil, rather than making unsubstantiated claims against India,” an Indian official stated previously.
International observers have noted that the Karachi attack fits a pattern of violence attributed to domestic militant factions. Analysis showed that Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and similar groups have carried out multiple attacks in Pakistan’s urban centres in recent years.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.