England Pacer Mark Wood Doubtful for Third Test Against India at Leeds

Injured: Mark Wood
England pace bowler Mark Wood, who bowled through pain on the fifth and final day of the second Test against India, may not play the third Test that begins at Leeds on 25 August.
The right-armer Wood had hurt his right shoulder after he landed on it during the fourth day's play. However, he bowled his heart out on the fifth day despite his shoulder being strapped.
"The medics are working on him, we will find out more in the next couple of days. We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time [of the third Test]," said England head coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday.
"But if he is not right, he is not right. I certainly will not push him into playing if he tells me he is not right. I will look after him," added Silverwood.
England were missing some of their key pace bowlers with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ruled out of the second Test at Lord's. While Stokes and Archer will not play the entire series, Broad may return for the third Test.
However, the loss of Woakes will be a big problem for the home side if Broad continues to stay unfit. England are yet to announce their squad for the third Test.
Silverwood admitted his team missed a trick against India's tail-end batsmen allowing them to put on valuable runs that eventually cost the host match and allowed visitors take 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.
India's No. 8 Mohammed Shami and No. 9 Jasprit Bumrah added unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket to set England a 271-run target in 60 overs. England succumbed under the pressure and lost the second Test, at Lord's, by 151 runs.
"One thing we have to become good at is removing the tail or the lower-order batsmen," said Silverwood to the English media.
The former England paceman added that aggression against Indian tail was fine. "I don't mind the aggressive approach."
He, however, said they needed to get back to plan A sooner. Plan A was apparently bowling regular lines and lengths and not intimidating lengths which England did as part of payback to Bumrah who had bowled short stuff at James Anderson in England's first innings.
The intimidating lengths eventually allowed the Indian tail to score freely.
Root had admitted after the match that they could have bowled better.
"I agree with Joe, we could probably go back to plan A sooner than we did. It's one of those things we have to learn from without a shadow of a doubt. And if we got our time again, as Joe said, we'd probably consider doing things slightly differently," added Silverwood.
