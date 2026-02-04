'Justice Crying Behind Closed Doors': What Mamata Said in SC Against Bengal SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in person before the Supreme Court on 4 February 2026 to argue her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee, a trained advocate, became the first sitting Chief Minister to present arguments directly before the apex court.

She alleged that the SIR process was leading to large-scale voter deletions and targeted disenfranchisement ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.