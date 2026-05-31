Mamata Banerjee’s Heated Hospital Exchange After Abhishek Banerjee Attack

On 30 May 2026, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted in Sonarpur, West Bengal, while visiting the family of a party worker killed in alleged post-poll violence. Following the attack, he was taken to two private hospitals in Kolkata for medical attention. Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at one of the hospitals and engaged in a heated exchange with its CEO, alleging that political and administrative pressure was being exerted to deny her nephew proper treatment.