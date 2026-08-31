Jarange on Hunger Strike, Govt Says Open To Discuss Legality Of Maratha Quota

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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange commenced his indefinite fast on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district, demanding recognition of Kunbi status for Marathas and other related benefits. The Maharashtra government has responded by expressing willingness to discuss demands that are constitutionally valid and legally viable. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde both addressed the issue, emphasising the need to balance Maratha interests with existing reservations for other communities.
According to The Indian Express, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Sunday that the government is open to discussing demands that are legally sustainable. He clarified that the administration’s approach is to provide reservation to the Maratha community without affecting the quota already available to other groups. Fadnavis also mentioned that government representatives were present at the Parbhani event to engage with demonstrators and address their concerns.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Manoj Jarange set a deadline of 12 September for the government to accept his demands, warning of demonstrations in Mumbai if there was no resolution. Jarange’s principal demand is the recognition of Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to access benefits currently available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education and government employment. Additional demands include reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdrawal of police cases against quota protesters, and compensation for families of those who died during previous agitations.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Eknath Shinde attended a rally in Parbhani despite Jarange’s objections, assuring the Maratha community that the government is committed to ensuring justice without impacting the OBC quota. Shinde emphasised that both the current and previous governments have worked towards Maratha reservation and that the administration is sensitive to the concerns raised by Jarange and his supporters.
Government officials reiterated their willingness to engage in dialogue as discussions continued with the activist’s representatives. Fadnavis highlighted that the government had previously found ways to address similar issues and remains committed to resolving the current demands within the framework of the law.
“Earlier also we found a way to address their issues, and we are going forward to resolve their demands. Similarly, Eknath Shinde is also very sensitive to these issues from the very beginning,” Fadnavis said.
On the second day of his fast, Jarange remained firm on his demands, particularly regarding the Kunbi caste certificate, and called for the withdrawal of all police cases against quota protesters as coverage revealed. He also demanded government jobs and financial compensation for families affected by previous agitations.
Protests were staged by Jarange’s supporters during the Parbhani rally, with some individuals detained by police following reports. Shinde addressed the gathering, stating that the rally could not be cancelled at the last moment and reiterating the government’s commitment to justice for the Maratha community.
Fadnavis clarified that only demands consistent with Supreme Court rulings and constitutional provisions would be considered as details emerged. Jarange has claimed that 58 lakh records were found supporting the Kunbi genealogical link for Marathas, and alleged that the government was attempting to reduce this figure.
“The government is willing to discuss and resolve demands that fall within the limits of the law and the rulings of the Supreme Court,” Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
Shinde and Fadnavis both indicated that the government’s approach would be guided by legal and constitutional considerations as analysis showed. The administration continues to engage with Jarange and his supporters to seek a resolution that addresses the Maratha community’s concerns while adhering to legal requirements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.