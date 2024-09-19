The Man Who Wants to Be Shivaji: How Manoj Jarange Reshaped Maratha Identity

Donning his signature pink jacket, Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra was delivering a speech at an event organised as a part of his 'Jansanmaan Yatra' in Vasmath assembly constituency of Marathwada's Hingoli on 28 August.

A few minutes into the speech, as he was listing out the Nationalist Congress Party's goals, and achievements of the Mahayuti government in the state, he was interrupted by a group of men from the Maratha who walked up to him and kept a letter before him on the dais. One of the men, who was close enough to the microphone, was clearly audible to the audience.

"This is a request by the Maratha community," the man leading the group said.

"Ok, I will take a look," said Pawar.

"Please place your exact stand (on reservation issue) before us," the leader said.

"It has been 12 months of hunger strike. The government has done nothing so far," another man in the group said, a little more aggressively.

"Ok, I hear you, I will talk to you separately," Pawar responded.

"You must clear your stand, we want reservation from the OBC quota," the second man repeated.

Pawar then covered the mic, and told the men: "You are Marathas, I too was born as a Maratha! Hence, I am requesting you...!"

"Hence, we are telling you rightfully...!" the man said as he was dragged away.