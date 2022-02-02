Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to Surrender Before Police

In a major climbdown, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, will surrender before the Maharashtra Police, his lawyers said here on Wednesday, 2 February.



Advocate Satish Maneshinde said that Nitesh Rane's bail application before the Bombay High Court has been withdrawn with a statement that he would give himself up to the Sindhudurg Police.



Speaking from his home in Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Nitesh Rane said that he was going to surrender before the court shortly.