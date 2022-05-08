Maharashtra: 5 of a Family Including 3 Children Drown in a Quarry in Dombivali

Five members of one family, including three children, drowned in a water-filled quarry while trying to rescue the child who had accidentally slipped into the quarry.
Representational Image
Five members of a family, including three children, drowned in a water-filled quarry while washing clothes in Dombivali in Thane district on Saturday. The other four members drowned after jumping in to save the child who had accidentally slipped into the quarry.
Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30), and grandchildren Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13), and Nilesh (15) were at the quarry around 4 pm to wash their clothes because of the water scarcity in their village, Desle Pada, say reports.
Villagers have resorted to using the quarry for activities like washing clothes due to scarcity of water in the village. Reportedly, there was no water supply in the village on Saturday either.
The fire brigade fished the five corpses out of the quarry. The bodies have now been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, say reports.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
