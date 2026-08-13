Lok Sabha Sends FCRA Amendment Bill To JPC Amid Uproar

The Lok Sabha on 12 August 2026 referred the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) following significant protests from opposition parties. The motion to send the Bill to the JPC was added to the supplementary list of business shortly before the House reconvened in the afternoon. The committee is tasked with reviewing the Bill and submitting its report by the end of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament this year.