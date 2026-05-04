Kerala: BJP Wins 3 Seats, Loses Ground Compared To 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have made only marginal gains in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. As of the latest counting trends, the NDA is leading in two constituencies, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has established a decisive lead across the state. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is trailing significantly, marking a major shift in Kerala’s political landscape.