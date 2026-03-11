No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Defeated in Lok Sabha

advertisement
The Lok Sabha on 11 March 2026 rejected the Opposition’s no-confidence motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion, moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and supported by over 50 MPs, was dismissed by a voice vote after a day-long debate.
The motion was rejected after a voice vote, following a debate marked by disruptions and strong statements from both sides. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the House, criticising the Opposition for questioning the Speaker’s impartiality and the foundations of parliamentary democracy.
Amit Shah stated, “Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than ‘paatal’. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation.” He emphasised that the Speaker’s role is to act as a neutral custodian of the House, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition.
The Opposition’s motion was based on allegations of partisan conduct by Om Birla, including the suspension of a record number of MPs and the continued vacancy of the Deputy Speaker post. 118 MPs signed the notice, citing concerns over the Speaker’s handling of debates and the muting of Opposition microphones.
Debate coverage indicated that Opposition MPs raised issues such as mass suspensions and control over microphones, arguing these actions undermined parliamentary debate and transparency.
“This house is the expression of the people of India. This house does not represent one party. This house represents the whole country. Every time we get up to speak, we are stopped from speaking,” Rahul Gandhi said during the debate.
Statements during proceedings showed that Rahul Gandhi reiterated his claim that Opposition members were repeatedly prevented from speaking, asserting that the Lok Sabha belongs to the entire country, not just one party.
During the debate, further remarks from Rahul Gandhi highlighted that, for the first time in Indian parliamentary history, a Leader of Opposition was not allowed to make his speech during the first leg of the Budget Session. He described this as a significant departure from established democratic norms.
In the middle of the session, analysis showed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the government for not electing a Deputy Speaker, calling it a constitutional vacuum. He argued that allowing a panel chairperson, nominated by the Speaker under challenge, to preside over the House undermined the neutrality required by Article 96 of the Constitution.
“By failing to elect a deputy speaker, the government has created a constitutional vacuum. Now allowing a panel chairperson nominated by the very speaker under challenge to preside defeats the whole purpose of Article 96,” Gaurav Gogoi stated.
At the end of the debate, proceedings concluded with BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, presiding over the House, announcing the defeat of the motion by voice vote. The session was then adjourned for the day.
