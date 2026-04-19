Lenskart Issues New Style Guide After Religious Symbol Row

The updated style guide, released on 18 April 2026, maintains requirements for employees to appear neat and clean but now permits “religious, cultural or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor or any other).” It also allows “cultural or religious items like sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada or any other.” Employees who wish to wear a hijab may continue to do so. The company stated, “We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.”