West Bengal: Fire in Government Building in Kolkata Destroys 4,000 EVMs

A fire broke out on 12 June 2026 at a government building in Kolkata’s Alipore area, resulting in the destruction of approximately 4,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs). The EVMs had been used in 10 constituencies during the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The incident prompted immediate concern from state authorities, who initiated an investigation and registered a First Information Report (FIR). Forensic teams faced challenges accessing the affected floors due to residual heat from the fire.