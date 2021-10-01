Visitors Will Not Be Allowed Inside Durga Puja Pandals: Calcutta HC

The Advocate General, who appeared for the state, said the state government has no objections if the court imposes these kinds of restrictions for the greater benefit of the people.



Last year the division bench of the high court comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, hearing a public interest litigation filed by the same person, said that no visitors would be allowed to enter the marquees.



For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court had ordered.



There should be no-entry boards at the barricades, it had said.



The court also ordered that only 15 to 25 people belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.



The court had also said that the organisers will have to distribute masks and sanitisers to the visitors, do awareness campaigns and make continuous announcements so that the people are aware of the impending threat of the disease.



This year all these restrictions will remain active during Durga Puja and Kali Puja celebrations.