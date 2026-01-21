Kerala Woman Arrested Over Suicide Of Man She Accused Of Sexual Harassment

advertisement
A 42-year-old man from Kozhikode district, Kerala, died by suicide after a video accusing him of sexual misconduct during a bus journey was posted online by a woman. The woman has now been arrested.
The incident led to widespread outrage in the state, and the police subsequently registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman who shared the video. The deceased was reportedly the sole breadwinner of his family, and his death has prompted both public and official responses.
According to The Indian Express, the police registered a case under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetting suicide. The State Human Rights Commission directed the North Kerala Deputy Inspector General to investigate and submit a report within a week.
As highlighted by The News Minute, the video showed the man’s elbow making contact with the woman’s chest, which she alleged was deliberate. The video went viral, leading to significant social media commentary and cyber harassment directed at the woman.
Some online users claimed the contact was accidental, while others questioned the woman’s motives for posting the video. The article notes, “Judging the veracity of a video to ascribe legal liability is not a task that social media users can undertake.”
Further details indicate that the woman edited and posted two separate recordings as a single video. She told reporters that she began recording after noticing the man standing close to another woman and later to herself. The man’s relatives and friends said the viral video deeply affected him, ultimately leading to his suicide.
“While we need to keep social media noise in check, it is also necessary to examine why several women often resort to social media to post videos of public harassment and sexual abuse,” the article observed.
The woman, identified as a trained psychologist, also posted a follow-up video analyzing the man’s behavior, which further fueled online debate. The article cautions against drawing conclusions based solely on social media content.
