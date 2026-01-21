Kerala Woman Arrested Over Suicide Of Man She Accused Of Sexual Harassment

A 42-year-old man from Kozhikode district, Kerala, died by suicide after a video accusing him of sexual misconduct during a bus journey was posted online by a woman. The woman has now been arrested.

The incident led to widespread outrage in the state, and the police subsequently registered a case of abetment to suicide against the woman who shared the video. The deceased was reportedly the sole breadwinner of his family, and his death has prompted both public and official responses.