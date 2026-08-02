Heavy Rains in Kerala: 8 Dead, 13 Injured; Over 5,000 Shifted to Relief Camps

Kerala experienced intense monsoon rainfall from the night of 31 July 2026 into 1 August 2026, resulting in landslides, flash floods, and significant destruction, particularly in hilly regions.

At least eight people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with several others reported missing.

Multiple districts, including Idukki, Kottayam, Malappuram, and Kannur, were severely affected, prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations by state authorities.