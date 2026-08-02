Heavy Rains in Kerala: 8 Dead, 13 Injured; Over 5,000 Shifted to Relief Camps

advertisement
Kerala experienced intense monsoon rainfall from the night of 31 July 2026 into 1 August 2026, resulting in landslides, flash floods, and significant destruction, particularly in hilly regions.
At least eight people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with several others reported missing.
Multiple districts, including Idukki, Kottayam, Malappuram, and Kannur, were severely affected, prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations by state authorities.
According to The Hindu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for most districts, excluding Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, as of 1 August.
The alerts warned of extremely heavy rainfall, with strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Over 65 relief camps were activated, sheltering more than 1,465 people across the state.
As reported by Scroll, fatalities included two children in Malappuram who drowned after falling into swollen streams, and another child in Kottayam who died after falling into a waterlogged pit.
In Idukki, a 69-year-old woman was killed when her home was buried by a landslide, while another fatality occurred in Kolahalamedu due to a mudslide. Two residents of Kannur and six fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam were reported missing.
Coverage revealed that Chief Minister VD Satheeshan directed ministers to remain in their respective districts to coordinate relief efforts. Seventeen houses were destroyed and 127 partially damaged.
Search operations for missing persons involved the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, police, Coast Guard, and local administration.
In Kannur district, reporting indicated that 26 people from eight families were relocated to relief camps after floodwaters entered their homes.
Two individuals went missing in separate incidents, and several roads and bridges were submerged or damaged. The District Disaster Management Authority imposed a night traffic ban on vulnerable routes due to landslide risks.
Eight people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala as a spell of intense rain battered the State from Friday night into Saturday, triggering landslips, flash floods and widespread destruction, particularly in hilly regions.
In Idukki, the water level in the reservoir rose by nearly six feet within 24 hours, and the catchment area recorded 154 mm of rainfall.
Analysis showed that the region’s vulnerability to landslides is due to its steep slopes, geology, and changing land use. Experts noted that intense rainfall, combined with saturated soil from previous rains, significantly increases the risk of slope failure in the Western Ghats.
In Malappuram, further details confirmed that three children drowned in separate incidents. The district administration in Wayanad opened relief camps and relocated residents from flood-prone areas.
The IMD’s rainfall gauge at Vadasserikkara in Pathanamthitta recorded 361 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highlighting the intensity of the event.
Districts such as Thrissur and Kozhikode also faced severe flooding, with authorities issuing multiple flood warnings and evacuating families from low-lying areas.
Live updates indicated that all events related to the Malabar River in Kozhikode were cancelled, and the public was advised to avoid riverbanks due to rising water levels.
The extremely heavy rain that lashed many parts of Kerala under the influence of a depression and an offshore trough resembled a cloudburst in several regions, with torrential downpours occurring over short periods.
In addition to fatalities and missing persons, officials responded to landslips in neighbouring Karnataka, where three people went missing and one was injured in Tirthahalli.
The incident involved a hillock collapse that damaged houses and required immediate rescue operations.
Kerala’s Water Resources Department is preparing both short- and long-term action plans to improve operational efficiency and address water management challenges.
As details emerged, the state government announced a conclave in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss these strategies, aiming to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience in the coming years.
“Kerala’s landslide risk is largely concentrated along the Western Ghats, especially in central and northern districts, such as Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram. The region’s steep slopes, geology and changing land use make it inherently susceptible to landslides.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.