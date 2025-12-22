'Are You Bangladeshi?': Labourer Lynched in Kerala on Suspicion of Being a Thief

advertisement
The Kerala government has condemned the lynching of Ramnarayan Baghel, a 31-year-old migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, who was killed by a mob in Palakkad on 17 December 2025.
Baghel, who had recently arrived in Kerala in search of work, was attacked after being mistaken for a thief. The assailants reportedly questioned him, asking, “Are you a Bangladeshi?” as stated in a video that surfaced following the incident, as reported by The Indian Express.
Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh highlighted that Baghel was targeted due to racial stigma propagated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The minister stated, “He is a victim of the racial hatred being spread by Sangh Parivar in the country,” as quoted by Deccan Herald.
In response to the incident, the Kerala government has promised a compensation of at least Rs 10 lakh to Baghel's family. This decision was made after the family refused to claim his body until their demands were met, as reported earlier by The Hindu.
Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the lynching, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to further investigate the case. The police have indicated that they will apply relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act against the accused, according to Scroll.
Baghel's family has demanded justice and accountability for the heinous act, which they believe is indicative of a larger issue of caste and communal violence in the country. The Kerala government has assured that it will take stringent action against those involved, as reiterated by Revenue Minister K Rajan, who met with the family to discuss their concerns.
