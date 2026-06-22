Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as UK Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader

Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Labour Party. He will remain in office as caretaker until a new leader is chosen.

The process to select his successor will begin on 9 July, with nominations closing by 16 July. Starmer’s decision follows less than two years in office after Labour’s landslide victory in July 2024.

The leadership contest is expected to conclude before Parliament returns in September.