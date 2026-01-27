Karnataka Notifies Gig Workers’ Welfare Board, Sets Levy on Aggregator Platforms

The Karnataka government has officially notified the constitution of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers Welfare Development Board. The notification, issued on 27 January 2026, establishes the Board under the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare Development) Act, 2025.

The Board will oversee the implementation of welfare measures for gig workers, including the collection of a welfare fee from aggregator platforms and the registration of both aggregators and gig workers within a specified timeframe.