Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Set To Resign, D.K. Shivakumar Appointed

Party sources indicated that several transition formulas are under consideration, including the appointment of multiple deputy chief ministers to maintain internal balance. The Congress high command, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, has reportedly advised Siddaramaiah to step aside, with discussions also involving potential cabinet roles for his allies and family members. “We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” R.V. Deshpande stated.